Madhya Pradesh: Collector pulls up Medanta Hospital for over-charging during COVID

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate over the numerous complaints against Medanta Hospital for over-billing people and other anomalies, district collector Manish Singh reprimanded the hospital representative and asked health department officials to complete the due investigation against the hospital at the earliest.

He also asked the officials to shut the drug store of the hospital with immediate effect.

“Medanta Hospital had provided the worst treatment during Covid-19. We have received a large number of complaints against your hospital. Many other hospitals too worked during Covid-19 but Medanta did the worst as they didn’t give proper treatment but overcharged people,” Singh said to the representative of the hospital in a meeting on Wednesday.

“Your presence must facilitate people of the city and must not become a reason for concern. We will shut the hospital if such things continue.”

The district collector also added that the hospital has failed in providing information to the Chief Medical and Health Officer even after multiple calls.

“I will book you under sections of CrPC and will issue a warrant against the responsible of the hospitals along with initiating the magisterial probe as well,” Singh said. He also directed ADM Abhay Bedekar to shut the drug store of the hospital immediately till they provide required information.

The hospital has not provided information regarding treatment of the people during Covid while the drug store of the hospital didn’t provide records of sale and purchase of necessary drugs to the CMHO.

Meanwhile, medical director of hospital Dr Sandeep Shrivastava told media that he will meet the Chief Medical and Health Officer and will learn about what information is being sought by him.

“We are in support of the administration and will discuss the matter to resolve it at the earliest,” Dr Shrivastava.

Inspection of medical done, report pending

ADM Abhay Bedekar said that they have initiated an inspection of the drug store of the hospital. “We are investigating the sale and purchase records and asked them to provide the same. Action against the store would be taken on the basis of a probe report,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:35 AM IST