Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur health admin inspects paediatric wards of hospitals, takes stocks of maintenance, oxygen availability

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alerted by the major fire incident at the paediatric ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, the health department in Jabalpur was seen on toes.

Regional Director Health Services Jabalpur Division Dr Sanjay Mishra reached Rani Durgavati (Elgin) Hospital and inspected the SNCU ward.

He summoned technical staff and inquired about the maintenance of machinery including electricity and oxygen.

The officials of the management were directed that any technical deficiency in the hospital should not be ignored.

Dr Mishra reached the children's ward of Victoria Hospital to take stock of the arrangements.

Hospital superintendent Dr RK Khare and other officials were present.

Dean of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Dr Pradeep Kasar also inspected the pediatric ward.

He visited the HOD of the department, took stocks of the arrangements and directed the administration to work on all the technical problems encountered

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:35 PM IST