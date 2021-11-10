Madhya Pradesh: Crocodile drags man into Chambal river, body untraceable

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly dragged into the Chambal river and killed by a crocodile, who was on the bank of the Chambal River, Morena.

The SDO of the Forest Department said that the team tried hard to find the body but could not find it.

Ghanshyam Singh Gurjar of Rithora village had gone for some work on the bank of the Chambal river in the morning. At the same time, the crocodile was also out sunbathing.

He grabbed Ghanshyam's leg by the jaw and dragged him inside the Chambal river.

Listening to Ghanshyam's shrieks, locals rushed to rescue him but to no avail.

The villagers informed the forest department and the police and tried to locate Kafi but could not find him.

A team of SDRAF also could not find the dead body.

According to the locals, danger looms over the villagers in winter times. The crocodiles often come out on the bank of the river and attack the people there.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:54 PM IST