e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:21 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Inspire students & their family members to get second dose of COVID19 vaccine

t has been resolved by the district administration to administer second dose of corona vaccine to 100% eligible beneficiaries by 30th November.
Staff Reporter
Covid-19 vaccination |

Covid-19 vaccination |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has asked all the principals of government schools and colleges of the district to inspire students and their family members to get the second dose of corona vaccination as the mega drive of administering the second dose is beginning from Wednesday.

It has been resolved by the district administration to administer second dose of corona vaccine to 100% eligible beneficiaries by 30th November. Collector Singh said it while addressing presiding over a
meeting here at DAVV auditorium on Tuesday.

Collector Singh said that the children of the district had made a special contribution in spreading awareness about cleanliness. On the same lines, through children, we can try to inspire their family members and people of the society. The Education Department will play an important role in this effort.

He said that on Children's Day (Nov 14), competition would also be organised in all schools for awareness about corona vaccination, in which the winning students would also be awarded by the district administration.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: There is no opposition left anywhere in the country, says AAP's Sushil Gupta

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:21 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal