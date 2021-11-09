Madhya Pradesh: There is no opposition left anywhere in the country, says AAP's Sushil Gupta

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta lashed the Congress and its workers turning saffron.

The MP, who is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh to make the strategy of the Aam Aadmi Party said that there is no opposition left anywhere in the country including Madhya Pradesh.

"Either Congress is not able to win anywhere and where it wins, its elected leaders are sold and governments are changed," said Sushil.

After Satna, Sushil Gupta had a visit to Jabalpur where he met with party office bearers and workers.

Gupta, who has been meeting with different organization leaders, clarified the party's strategy in the upcoming civic elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will field its candidates with full vigor in the urban body and panchayat elections. The party workers will reach among the general public to implement the Delhi model and will keep the matter of development among the people," said the MP.

When asked about the vote bank of the state and the recent political equations, he said that BJP is dividing the general public on the basis of caste across the country.

"Aam Aadmi Party will neither contest the elections for OBC nor tribal but development. The work done in Delhi is being appreciated all over the country. The kind of work done in Delhi regarding education and health is a model for the whole country. In the upcoming civic elections also, the Aam Aadmi Party will go among the people on the basis of its development work done in Delhi," added Sushil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:40 PM IST