 Indore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic Management

Indore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic Management

He also directed coordination with traders and other departments to resolve parking issues in crowded markets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic Management | Ai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh called a meeting of the senior police officials to discuss better traffic management and policing for the convenience of the people during the festive season in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional CPs Amit Singh (Law and Order) and RK Singh (Crime/Headquarters) along with all DCPs and Additional DCPs of all zones.

 The CP emphasised the need for effective on-ground supervision during peak traffic hours, instructing senior officers to remain present in the field to manage traffic efficiently.

He also directed coordination with traders and other departments to resolve parking issues in crowded markets and to manage temporary shops that often cause traffic obstructions. He instructed officers to take necessary action to ensure smooth left turns at major intersections and enforce strict compliance with the no-entry rule for heavy vehicles.

FPJ Shorts
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma
Read Also
Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case
article-image

The officer also stressed discussions with shopkeepers and citizens to improve overall traffic flow in major market areas. Additionally, he directed regular monitoring of the ACP court’s functioning to ensure that court proceedings are conducted at fixed times for public convenience.

For maintaining law and order, he instructed station TIs to conduct night checks with their teams to keep a close watch on criminal and anti-social activities while senior officers were asked to monitor and brief such operations periodically. Emphasising community policing, the CP also encouraged organising regular meetings with neighbourhood committees to increase public participation and address citizens’ concerns and suggestions effectively.  

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic...

Indore News: Commissioner Instructs Senior Officers To Be Present In Field For Efficient Traffic...

Madhya Pradesh October 10 2025, Weather Update: Hazy Skies, Warm Days In State; Chances Of Afternoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 10 2025, Weather Update: Hazy Skies, Warm Days In State; Chances Of Afternoon...

Indore News: Congress Stages Protest To Draw Attention To Pot-Holed Roads

Indore News: Congress Stages Protest To Draw Attention To Pot-Holed Roads

Indore News: Security Guard Dies After Iron Gate Falls On Him At City Bus Depot

Indore News: Security Guard Dies After Iron Gate Falls On Him At City Bus Depot

Indore News: Contradictory Orders In MY Hospital Draw Flak After Rat Bite Incident

Indore News: Contradictory Orders In MY Hospital Draw Flak After Rat Bite Incident