Madhya Pradesh: Collector Irked Over Irregularities At MCH Ratlam | representative pic/ Pixabay

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Narendra Kumar Suryawanshi on Wednesday night made a surprise visit to Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Ratlam and was irked over poor sanitation and encroachment in the hospital premises.

During his inspection, he got annoyed at the pile of garbage on the hospital premises and the encroachment near the main gate. Upon seeing the encroachment, he instructed civil surgeon Dr Sagar to immediately remove the encroachment from the main gate and take the required steps to improve the facilities at the hospital.

He was dissatisfied with the cleanliness of the hospital and instructed staff members and hospital management to maintain cleanliness on the hospital premises.

The surprise visit was made as the collector has been receiving complaints regarding irregularities from the MCH Ratlam. The collector said that the cleanliness system in the hospital should be fully maintained. He instructed the staff to ensure that patients coming to the hospital were not disturbed.

He has also taken information from the patients and the staff, subsequently giving necessary instructions. He also discussed with patients, who have come for treatment, about the arrangements and treatment at the hospital.

The collector has also given instructions to the hospital management to bar entry of antisocial elements and unauthorised persons on the hospital premises.