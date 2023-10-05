Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Will Perform Bhoomi-Pujan & Dedicate Loks And Memorials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform bhoomi-pujan of Atal Memorial in Gwalior, Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur, Maa Narmada Mahalok in Amarkantak and Nagalwadi Lok in Barwani through video conferencing on Friday.

Works worth Rs 616 crore 99 lakh will be dedicated and bhoomi-pujan will be performed for the development of tourist places in the state. All this will be done with the aim of making the tourist places of the state world class and developing tourist facilities for the tourists, monuments, lok and museum.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Sheoshekhar Shukla said that 3 development works of tourism will be dedicated and bhoomi-pujan of 13 works will be performed.

For the convenience of tourists, haat market, cafeteria and landscaping works were built at a cost of Rs 2 crore 80 lakh in Recreational Zone Pachmarhi, Light and Sound Show built at a cost of Rs 5 crore 50 lakh in Shahi Qila Burhanpur and Son Talaiya in Bhander district, various tourism facilities built at a cost of Rs 2 crore 18 lakh will be dedicated in Datia.

Prominent among the bhoomi-pujan works, include the Kamdagiri Parikrama Path (Ram Chandra Path Gaman) to be built at a cost of Rs 31 crore 53 lakh in Chitrakoot district, Satna, and Atal Memorial of the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee being built at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Gwalior, Pashupatinath Lok to be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore in Mandsaur, Rani Avanti Bai Memorial to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Jabalpur, Maa Narmada Mahalok to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Anuppur and Barwani includes Nagalwadi Lok, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Conservation and basic facility development work of Raja Bhoj Museum Moti Mahal to be built at a cost of Rs 9 crore 46 lakh in Bhopal, development of public utility facilities at Neel Kantheshwar Mahadev Temple in Vidisha at a cost of Rs 1 crore 50 lakh, establishment of water screen protection show on Narmada river to be built at a cost of Rs 8 crore 63 lakh at Gwarighat in Jabalpur, various development works at Kakdapura pond Mhow costing Rs 6 crore 85 lakh are included.

Along with this, bhoomi pujan will be performed of Jahaz Mahal approach road to be built in Dhar at a cost of Rs 6 crore 56 lakh, beautification of Siddhanth Temple in Panna at a cost of Rs 394 crore 98 lakh, development of tourism facilties near Jatashankar Temple of Bijawar in Chhatarpur at a cost of Rs 5 crore and development work of public facilities at Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 81 crore.