Priyanka Gandhi In MP's Dhar Rally Calls Her Grandmother & Former PM Indira Gandhi A 'Mahapurush', Corrects Self On Stage (WATCH)

Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, made an embarrassing mistake and in a blooper called former Prime Minister of India and her grandmother as a "Mahapurush" (which means a statesman and not stateswoman) instead of a great woman.

Indira Gandhi was (Mahapurush) a Great Man !!! pic.twitter.com/Y8byw1dEUz — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 5, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (October 5) questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the 'corruption' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

She alleged that more than 250 scams have been revealed in the last 18 years of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but "PM Modi has turned away his eyes because those who have looted the public money and destroyed the future of youths belong to the BJP".

Public Rally in Dhar

Addressing a public rally in Dhar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Modi is using the central agencies to suppress the voice of people, but he did not see the corruption in the BJP-ruled states. "There have been more than 250 scams in Madhya Pradesh for the last 18 years under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, but PM Modi did not send his agencies here. Not a single officer or BJP leader was arrested. The state where Vyapam and Mahakal Lok scams broke out, but PM Modi remained silent on these issues," she added.

