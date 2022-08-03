Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects various development works of Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Pankaj Jain toured Sardarpur on Wednesday. During this, he inspected and visited many places to inspect development works. Initially, he inspected the Amrit Sarovar pond which has been built with the help of the National Highway Authority and MGNREGA worth Rs 45 lakh at Songarh village.

After this, he reached Barveli village and looked for suitable land to build a CM rise school. He also visited Dalpura, Rajgarh for the same purpose. While discussing the school matter with revenue officers, he said that he will take a decision only after studying all angles.

He also gave instructions to officers after seeing the arrangements at a health centre in Jolana. Jain also observed a water purification centre and intake well built in Gondikheda under the Rajod group scheme in village Labaria. The cost of this scheme is rupees 109.50 lakh. Due to this, the people of 74 villages including 38 villages of Badnawar and 36 villages of Sardarpur will get relief from drinking water scarcity.

During the visit, SDM Rahul Chauhan, district CEO Shailendra Sharma, SDOP Ram Singh Meda, tehsildar Dinesh Sonartia, development block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur and many other officers were also present.