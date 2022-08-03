Bhopal: Govt staffer consumes poison, sons flee home after locking it during EoW raid

EoW raid at Jabalpur | FP

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday conducted raids in two places in the early morning of Wednesday regarding the corruption charges on the government officials, said the officers.

The EOW sleuths raided the house of assistant grade II posted in medical education directorate Hero Keswani Bhopal, situated in Bairagarh area. The other team of EOW conducted raid at the house of assistant engineer of Jabalpur municipal corporation, Adity Shukla, on Wednesday morning.

EOW sources informed that when the team conducted raid in Bhopal the accused Hero Keswani as soon as saw them he consumed poisonous substance. The cops rushed him to the Hamidia hospital.

Interestingly the sons--Kamlesh and Mohit locked the house and fled from the house.

The officials informed that the raid will be done in the presence of the main accused Hero Keswani. Sources informed that the accused may get discharged from the hospital till evening or before. After that the action will be restored.

Sources informed that during the corona pandemic time, the medical education department had made multi corer procurement to combat corona. It is alleged that the employee had manipulated the procurement and had earned huge amount from it.

The matter was reported to the EOW and the cops raided the house to conduct investigations.

EoW also raid house of JMC Assistant Engineer at JBP

Superintendent of police, EOW Jabalpur Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that the agency had got the complaint against the JMC assistant engineer Adity Shukla.

“The team raided the house at around 5 am and conducted the raid, in the primary investigations the team had found a plot of 3900 square feet and a mansion, a plot got from parental family a huge house was constructed, two SUVs one car scooter and a high speed motorcycle, and a bank balance of Rs 6.40 lakh has been found till noon”, he added.

He also added that the officials of PWD are called to assess the valuation of the mansion, the team had reached the spot.

