Madhya Pradesh: Collector holds public hearing in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas collector Rishav Gupta held a public hearing at the district headquarters on Tuesday. In the hearing, applicants presented their problems in front of the collector and he took quick action against it.

The collector also ordered the officers of concerned departments to redress applicants' problems and take action. Additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavche including district officers of other departments were present in the hearing.

In the public hearing, the officer was instructed to take proper action against the problem of the applicant Duli Chand Rajauria regarding excessive electricity bill of his home.

Similarly, collector Gupta redressed the problem of applicants from Paras Residency Colony near Ujjain Road regarding cleanliness of the area. Authorities were instructed to dispose garbage as per cleaning protocols.

Problems regarding crop insurance, encroachments, meter change, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, under-construction roads and other issues were also heard. Most of them were resolved on the spot.

