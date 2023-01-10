Madhya Pradesh: Musical programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day musical programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan was inaugurated by the cultural department, Madhya Pradesh at Malhar Smriti Mandir in Dewas. Collector Rishav Gupta, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, Pramod Kumar of the culture department, Ravi Bhatt and other officers were present.

On the first day, Bharti Singh Rajput from Raipur presented a classical song based on folk tunes. Santosh Nahar from Delhi and Partho Bose from Kolkata played violin and Rajjog in the programme. In the end, a bhajan named 'Sakhiya Wa Ghar Sabse Nyara' composed by Mukul, son of Kumar Gandharva was sung in chorus.

Collector Gupta welcomed Kalpana Jhokarkar, a leading singer from Ustad Rajab Ali Khan's family. Vijay Manmane conducted the event. A large number of music lovers also attended the event.