Madhya Pradesh: 4.5 crore units power supplied in Ujjain divison for Rabi crop

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the Malwa region, especially in Ujjain, Ratlam and neighbouring districts, there is a huge demand for electricity during the Rabi season. The power company is supplying as per the demand. In the Rabi season, from November 8 to January 8, on an average 4.5 crore units of electricity has been supplied daily in the Ujjain division and about 250 crore units in two months.

Managing director of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, Amit Tomar said that the demand for electricity in Ujjain division has been 12.66 per cent more during the current financial year and 24 per cent more during the Rabi season. According to the demand, electricity is being supplied to all the consumers with quality. Tomar said that about 250 crore units of electricity have been distributed in Ujjain division in the last two months of the Rabi season.

Four crore 97 lakh units of electricity were supplied in the division on Sunday. Out of this, 127 lakh units in Ujjain district, 102 lakh units in Dewas district, 81 lakh units in Ratlam district, 61 lakh units in Mandsaur district, 56 lakh units in Shajapur district, 39 lakh units in Neemuch district, 29 lakh units in Agar district was distributed.