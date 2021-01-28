Madhya Pradesh: Collector hoists Tricolour in Alirajpur

Alirajpur: The 72nd Republic Day celebrated in Alirajpur district with great fervour. Main programme was organised at Khel Parisar ground in presence of district collector Surabhi Gupta as the chief guest. Gupta hoisted the national flag and took parade salute.

SP Vipul Shrivastava, Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, district panchayat president Anita Chouhan, ex-MLA Nagarsingh Chouhan, municipality president Ritesh Dawar and others were present. In parade SF troop emerged first, while district police force stood second. In tableau, district panchayat and agriculture department shared the honour, followed by tableau of police department claimed second spot.