Madhya Pradesh: Collector distributes sewing kits, certificates to RSETI trainees in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Thursday distributed sewing kits and certificates to all women Self Help Group (SHG) members who underwent vocational training in sewing here at Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) of Bank of India, Khargone.

The collector discussed with SHG members about training experience, future plans, identification and creation of employment opportunities in the field. He said that the administration is providing all possible support to conduct such programmes at RSETI to every unemployed rural youth and facilitate skill development for gainful employment.

He suggested enhancing the salability of the product by value addition to the end product. He also took group photographs with self-help group members and also planted saplings at the premises. The event concluded with discussions, issues and suggestions raised by SHG Members and other participants.

Director of the training institute Naresh Kumar Shendre, PO of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) Seema Ningwal, LDM Sumer Singh Solanki also attended the event. As part of the national programme initiated by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), RSETI was set up by Bank of India (BoI) to provide vocational training to rural youth belonging to the marginalised communities.

