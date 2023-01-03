Madhya Pradesh: Collector conducts public hearing, resolves disputes in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level public hearing was held in the collector's hall on Tuesday. Along with collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide, SDM Sanjeev Pandey and deputy collector Trilochan Gaur heard 71 cases.

Collector Suryavanshi made a phone call to the concerned tehsildars, naib tehsildars on several applications related to revenue and enquired about the situation. Suryavanshi expressed displeasure over receiving more complaints from the areas of Piploda and Dhodhar villages.

He also warned all revenue officers that if he finds any complaint on the roads, then he will take strict action against the department. Two applications regarding Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) area were immediately redressed by executive engineer Jaiswal.

Similarly, the collector demanded an immediate investigation of complaints against Dhodhar sarpanch who was alleged for partially distributing the land. Problems regarding encroachment, clean drinking water and others were also redressed.

