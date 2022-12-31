Madhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic to come up in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic will come up at 10 places in the city to make available to the residents primary treatment nearby.

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in a statement informed that ten places have been identified in the city and Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) will construct a clinic for which a sum of Rs 25 lakh each has been sanctioned by the state government.

Kashyap further informed that the map and design of the clinic is ready and work of construction is to begin shortly. He claimed that the city people will not have to go to the district civic hospital or Government Medical College for primary treatment of any disease and also for any test.

He said that Ratlam city has obtained sanction under the National Health Mission (NHM) for opening ten clinics at different places in the city. He said that at every clinic one doctor and staff will be available to render services.

