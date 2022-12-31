e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic to come up in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic to come up in Ratlam

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in a statement informed that ten places have been identified in the city and Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) will construct a clinic for which a sum of Rs 25 lakh each has been sanctioned by the state government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic will come up at 10 places in the city to make available to the residents primary treatment nearby.

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in a statement informed that ten places have been identified in the city and Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) will construct a clinic for which a sum of Rs 25 lakh each has been sanctioned by the state government.

Kashyap further informed that the map and design of the clinic is ready and work of construction is to begin shortly. He claimed that the city people will not have to go to the district civic hospital or Government Medical College for primary treatment of any disease and also for any test.

He said that Ratlam city has obtained sanction under the National Health Mission (NHM) for opening ten clinics at different places in the city. He said that at every clinic one doctor and staff will be available to render services.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 30 Scouts and Guides from Ratlam to take part in national jamboree
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic to come up in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic to come up in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Six-week fitness course ends at CRPF group centre in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Six-week fitness course ends at CRPF group centre in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: MLA succeeds in getting approval of Rs 15cr road projects in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: MLA succeeds in getting approval of Rs 15cr road projects in Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Government takes control of valuable land in the middle of town in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Government takes control of valuable land in the middle of town in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Everest and world tour squad spread social reform message in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Everest and world tour squad spread social reform message in Guna