Madhya Pradesh: 30 Scouts and Guides from Ratlam to take part in national jamboree

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 30 members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Creative Group will take part in the national jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides to be held at Pali, Jodhpur.

At the initiative of the second deputy district Governor of Lions Club Yogesh Runwal, Lions Club Ratlam actively distributed dresses today to all the 30 members to wear for demonstration of their Malkhamb skills at the national event.

Meanwhile, as per information National Scouts and Guides Jamboree is to be held in Rohat of Pali from January 4 to 10 next year which will be organised by the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

More than 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country will participate in the 18th national jamboree.

President of the Lions Club Ratlam Active Ajay Jain informed that a programme was held to distribute dress to the members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides creative group. While speaking deputy district Governor of Lions Club Yogesh Runwal said that Bharat Scouts and Guides creative group boys have got national level talent of Malkhamb to demonstrate and he felt that they must have a good dress for taking part in the competition.

Region chairperson Veena Chhajed while extending best wishes to the Malkhamb players felicitated coach Shekhar Chawre and members.

Zone chairperson Alka Porwal, Lions Club Ratlam Active secretary Lokesh Ostawal, treasurer Nilesh Porwal, senior Lions Club members Gopal Sharma, Sulochana Joshi, Vikram Singh, Lions Club Gold president Bhawna Purohit, Santosh Chanodiya, Seema Jain, Leo Tanisha Jain and other members were present. In the end, Sulochana Sharma gave a vote of thanks.