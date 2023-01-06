Madhya Pradesh: Coldwave destroys Rabi crop, Congress seeks compensation in Malhargarh

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Malhargarh region have been reporting heavy damage to standing rabi crops of yellow/black mustard, gram, wheat due to cold wave conditions in terms of crop yield and nutrition quality. The apprehension of crop failure is now troubling the local farmers.

On Thursday, Congress leaders including Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, district secretary Kanhaiyalal PatidarSupada and mandalam president Kishore Uniyara paid a visit to rural areas to assess the crop damage due to cold-wave conditions. The local farmers talked about their grievances to the Congressmen.

Narrating their plight, Gopal Patidar, a local farmer of Semli village said that he had sown mustard crop in 4 bighas of agricultural land at a total cost of Rs 40K. But the crops have suffered severe damage and is unfit for procurement now.

Congressmen, after conducting an inspection, discussed the issue with tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and demanded adequate compensation after an immediate survey of the affected crop. A large number of local farmers including Bharat Patidar, Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Surajmal Patidar were also present.