Madhya Pradesh: Cold winds keep Indoreans under wraps

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The north-easterly winds continued to reel the city on Tuesday and kept the day temperature below normal, consecutively for the second day.

A change in wind pattern has also pulled down the night temperature by four degrees Celsius compared to what was recorded on Monday, while the rise in humidity turned the morning foggy.

Visibility on Tuesday morning dropped to 600 metres between 6 and 7 am, and the officials of the regional meteorological department said that the conditions would remain similar on Wednesday morning.

The sky remained partially cloudy on Tuesday, but the cold winds forced the people to wear extra warm clothes. City roads wore a deserted look in the morning and afternoon as most people confined themselves to their homes.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of Central India till February 1, fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius for subsequent 2 days and no significant change thereafter. Under its influence of a fresh western disturbance, the night temperature will increase after a couple of days while the day temperature will remain close to normal,” regional meteorological department officials said.

Max – 21.9 degrees Celsius (six degrees below normal)

Min- 11.4 degrees Celsius(one degree above normal)

Humidity morning – 89 per cent

Humidity evening – 65 per cent

Wind Speed – 12 km per hour

