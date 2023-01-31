Indore: Up to 100% rebate in surcharge on property tax, water cess at Lok Adalat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will give up to 100 per cent rebate on surcharge on property tax and water cess during Lok Adalat on February 11.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a review meeting of revenue officials and directed them to ensure that more and more people avail exemption in surcharge provided on property tax and water cess under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956.

A 100 per cent rebate would be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of property tax and the surcharge is up to Rs 50,000.

If the surcharge and property tax amount is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, then IMC will give a 50 per cent exemption in the surcharge. In cases where property tax and the surcharge are above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge.

A rebate of 100 per cent will be given on surcharge in cases where the total amount of water cess and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000. If the surcharge and water cess amount is ranged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, then IMC will give a 75 per cent exemption in the surcharge.

In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 1 lakh, a 25 per cent rebate will be given on the surcharge. In cases where water cess and surcharge are above Rs 5000, a rebate of 50 per cent will be given on the surcharge.

