Indore: Foggy morning after late night drizzle 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following drizzle on Sunday night, city's weather took another U-turn on Monday, and the day temperature went southward by six degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

UNUSUAL WEATHER CONDITIONS

The city has been witnessing weird weather conditions in the last few days. While it remained cold on Friday, the temperature increased for the next two days and even crossed the 29 degrees Celsius mark, but it dropped back to 23 degrees Celsius on Monday.

FOGGY MORNING

The clouds hovering in the sky from Sunday evening opened up late on Sunday night, and there was drizzling in many parts of the city. The ‘Mawtha’ (winter rain) that fell on several parts of the city turned the morning foggy, and the haze remained throughout the day due to the cloud cover.

Visibility on Monday morning dropped to 700 metres at 6.30 am, and the officials of the regional meteorological department said that the conditions would remain the same on Tuesday and the morning would remain foggy.

“The intense western disturbance has weakened and is now seen as a trough. The high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea has also reduced. Under its influence, light isolated/scattered rainfall over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and dry weather over the region thereafter,” regional meteorological department officials said.

They added that the sky would get clear from Tuesday due to which the day temperature will increase while the night temperature will drop from Tuesday to the next two days.

The humidity level was high, and the wind speed remained at 12 kilometres. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent, while it was 69 per cent in the evening.

Max – 23.2 degrees Celsius (five degrees below normal)

Min – 15 degrees Celsius (four degrees above normal)

Temperature fluctuation in last week

Date Max (in degrees Celsius) Min (in degrees Celsius)

Jan 30 23.2 15

Jan 29 29.2 15.6

Jan 28 28.4 13.8

Jan 27 22.2 14.9

Jan 26 17.8 13.5

Jan 25 22.6 14.3

Jan 24 26.3 12.9

Read Also Pathaan Protest: 2 arrested for protesting against the film in Indore

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)