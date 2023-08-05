Madhya Pradesh: Co-ordination Must For Smooth Functioning Of Mandi: MLA Birla

FPJ

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Coordination between traders and farmers is essential to minimise conflicts and ensure smooth functioning of Krishi Upaj Mandi, said MLA Sachin Birla during Golden Jubilee celebrations of State Agricultural Marketing Board on Thursday.

Expressing concern over declining productivity at Mandi, MLA also directed mandi secretary and administrative officials to organise separate meetings of farmers, traders and labourers. He asked them to prepare a list of issues prevailing in mandi premises so that it could be put forth before MP Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. Mandi MP representative Padam Birla emphasised on Centre and state governments’ farmers’ welfare schemes. Veteran BJP leader Kamal Birla elaborated on glorious history of Sanawad Mandi. Farmers, traders, labourers and workers were felicitated.

Janpad president representative Dinesh Saad, janpad panchayat member Sobhag Singh, former divisional organisation minister Dinesh Sharma, Kisan Sangh (tehsil) president Jhanwar Singh, MP representative Bhagwan Patel, mandi traders association president Premchand Jain and cotton association president Bhagchand Jain along with local traders and farmers were present. The event was conducted by agriculture extension officer BS Sengar and assistant sub inspector Kamlesh Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.