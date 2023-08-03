 Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa MP Meets Rly Min, Demands Khandwa-Sanawad Train
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa - Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav at his office on Wednesday and raised various issues related rail connectivity in his parliamentary constituency.

During discussion, he handed over the list of stoppages of trains at Khandwa and Burhanpur stations along with construction and development works underway. He also demanded a passenger train between Khandwa and Sanawad.

MP Patil apprised the minister of various demands of the public. The minister assured the MP of positive and prompt action, said MP spokesman Sunil Jain.

During the meeting, MP Patil said that Nagpur - Bhusaval Weekly Express train had remained discontinued since lockdown and demanded its immediate start. The railway minister assured that the train would be made operational. The MP discussed with railway minister about stoppage of trains in Khandwa, Burhanpur and Nepanagar

