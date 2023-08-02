Madhya Pradesh: BoI’s ‘Voice Of Khandwa’ Semi-Final Ends

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The semi-final round of Bank of India’s (BoI) Voice of Khandwa (singing contest) was held here at Gauri Kunj Auditorium on Tuesday. The event was organised by Kishore Kumar Cultural Inspiration Forum.

The programme was concluded under the chief guidance of BJP state working committee member Paramjit Singh, Narang Patu and Child Welfare Committee member Pannalal Gupta.. The contestants were judged by Dr Sonia Singh, Basant Sharma and Pragya Chauhan (Indore). Meet Gojre, Devansh Pachore Mundi, Raunak Panwar were selected under age 12 group. 10 contestants were selected for the final (between age group 12-18 years) in B group. The final event would be held at Kishore Kumar Auditorium at the Civil Lines on August 2 and would take the audience through soul-stirring music. Members of Lions Club, Khandwa Anand, Rotary Club, JCI were present. The event was conducted by Manglesh Tomar and secretary Narayan Baheti proposed a vote of thanks.

