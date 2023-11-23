Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Carries Out Surprise Inspections In Dewas Health Centres

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the instructions of the administration, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Vishnulata Uike on Wednesday carried out a surprise inspection of various schemes of the health department and services being provided at government and non-government hospitals, nursing homes, pathology laboratories and sonography centres.

Dr Uike meticulously inspected private pathology, sonography, X-ray centres, nursing homes and various private hospitals of Allopathy, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathy operating in the district.

All of the private hospitals were inspected on the basis of registration, adherence to the PCPNDT Act, prescribed norms, biomedical arrangements, fire safety, security arrangements and other arrangements including registration of doctors, nursing staff and paramedical staff serving in hospitals.

During the inspection, she sought information regarding the operation of X-ray machines. She gave instructions to mandatorily ensure the availability of registered pathologists and technicians in pathology. Additionally, she said that technicians can work in the lab only after a diploma/degree in paramedical counselling and that it is mandatory to record the arrangements as per the prescribed criteria.

She also mentioned the disposal of bio-medical waste should be according to the prescribed protocols only. It would be mandatory to display the timing of the pathologist, display of protocol, display of test fee (rate list) and information about test reports.

She said that show-cause notices would be served in case irregularities are found. Pathology labs operated by the joint team of the district administration and health department would be inspected again. During the inspection, legal action was taken against the lab operator for running an unregistered lab.