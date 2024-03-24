Madhya Pradesh: CM Underlines Centre's Anti-Corruption Measures In Kukshi |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Accusing the Congress of years of plundering the nation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the ongoing anti-corruption measures taken by the Centre and noted a shift in perceptions towards Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Addressing the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan at a private hotel in Kukshi on Sunday, he motivated the workers to give their best for the party's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The event began with Yadav observing Earth Hour Day, stressing the importance of energy conservation.

The gathering saw the participation of prominent leaders, including five BJP divisional presidents, who welcomed attendees. A significant development was the defection of hundreds of supporters, previously aligned with the local Congress MLA, who joined the BJP ranks during the event. The attendance of district officials, Lok Sabha candidates, former MLAs, and other political figures indicated substantial political realignments in the region.

The programme was facilitated by assembly convenor Ramesh Dhadhiwal, with post-event updates disseminated by BJP media personnel. Post-programme, Yadav interacted with party workers and visited their residences, sharing tea with former MLA Ranjana Baghel and State Scheduled Caste Morcha member Virendra Singh Baghel.

Yadav's day concluded with his arrival in Kukshi after attending the Bhagoriya festival in Jhabua, where he received a warm welcome before his night's stay in Barwani. These events highlighted the BJP's growing influence amidst revelations of Congress corruption, setting a tone for political shifts in the region.