MP: Husband-Wife Thrashed By A Group Of Men At The Streets Of Ashok Nagar, Visuals Surfaces

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her husband were thrashed by a group of men on the streets of Ashok nagar on Sunday. A viral video captured the harrowing scene of several individuals viciously assaulting both the woman and her husband on the streets. The husband can be seen carrying a bag and pushing the men away and the woman was also beating the men.

#WATCH | Woman, Her Husband Brutally Assaulted By Group Of People On Streets Of Ashoknagar#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/5AEn41orOk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 24, 2024

The incident occurred in the Kheda area, behind the City Kotwali police station, as depicted in the circulating video. The attackers carried out the assault in broad daylight in the centre of the road, market. The reason behind the dispute is still unknown.

Presently, the City Kotwali police have registered a case under accidental circumstances and have commenced an investigation into the matter.