Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces supply of Narmada water to Ratlam

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Narmada water would now be supplied to Ratlam city too by extending the pipeline from Badnawar town. He made the announcement while addressing Ladli Behna Conference in Ratlam on Saturday. CM Chouhan also highlighted the importance of gender equality and women empowerment at the event.

On this announcement, MLA Chetanya Kashyap has extended gratitude to CM on behalf of the residents. As per Kashyap, Narmada water will be lifted from Nimbola and brought to Badnawar LIS for irrigation purposes. Around 50,000 hectares of agricultural land will be irrigated. Additional water could be pumped up to Saroj Sarovar Dholavad by extending the pipeline.

Currently, Ratlam city gets drinking water from Saroj Sarovar Dholavad. With the extension facility, around 12 ponds of Ratlam rural will be recharged, increasing water capacity by 45.92 MCM. This move will boost the availability of drinking water in summer besides providing irrigation water.

Ratlam urban and rural areas require 17.80 MCM of water annually for drinking water. Apart from this, there is an annual requirement of 8.11 MCM of drinking water under the tap water scheme in the rural area. With the extension of the facility, annual drinking water demand of 25.91 MCM can be met easily.