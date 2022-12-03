Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise Badnawar students prove mettle in athletics competition

FP Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Students of CM Rise Excellence School brought laurels to the school by registering a remarkable win at the divisional-level athletics competition which was held at Malhar Ashram, Indore. In the competition, selected players from eight districts of Indore division took part. The students of the school excelled in all events at the meet including the 3,000-meter race, under-17 javelin throw and shot put. Ravi Bariya, a student of Class 12 secured first place in the under-19 3000 meter race, Ajay Dabar (Class 10) secured first place in the under-17 javelin throw, Sandhya Gamad (Class 11) bagged second place in the Under-17 shot put whereas Rajdeep Panwar (Class 11) bagged the second place in the Under-17 3,000-meter race. These players will be representing Indore division in the upcoming state-level competition to be held in Bhopal. Coach Narendra Chouhan told that after the completion of the divisional level athletics competition, the school principal Vikram Singh Rathore, vice principal Riazuddin Shaikh, Pradeep Pandey, Ghanshyam Betdiya and Narayan Patidar accorded a warm welcome to sports coach Chouhan and winning players with garlands. On this achievement, school staff and teachers extended warm wishes to players for future endeavours.