Badnawar: Two under-construction PMAY homes demolished

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two under-construction Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homes were demolished due to false allegations in Kheda village. According to information, the properties belonged to Kheda residents Prahlad, son of Madanlal Prajapat and Shantilal son of Kanvraji Prajapat. They have alleged sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Virendra Katare and tehsildar Ajmersingh Gaur for their involvement in the demolition. A resident of the same village, Arjun son of Hiralal Prajapat has registered a fake case of encroachment against them through the Chief Minister (CM) helpline number, Prahlad said. Arjun informed the administration that both houses have captured the area to be left for the construction of 10 feet long CC road, which never existed. However, Prahlad and Shantilal had allotted the lands under PMAY which were also approved by the gram panchayat. Later, on the order of SDM and tehsildar, both the under-construction houses were bulldozed without any investigation in the presence of revenue officials, patwari, sarpanch and the secretary on September 9, 2022. Prahlad and Shantilal were also arrested by the cops under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to produce in SDM's court. Notably, they were shortly released on bail. The victims have also submitted an application at the PM office demanding an investigation and compensation, but no reply arrived from the office. In the whole matter, tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur informed that these lands were not registered at the gram panchayat hence, they took immediate action on the complaint of land encroachment. He added the PMAY allotment is not enough. Reacting to their arrest, Gaur said that both the beneficiaries were misbehaving with the SDM and were interrupting governmental work, that is why they were sent to jail.

