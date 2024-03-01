Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Dhar March 2

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to visit Dhar on Saturday for the first time after assuming the office. The administration has completed preparations for the visit, which includes a series of events and announcements.

State-level programme and road show The CM will address a state-level programme in Dhar, where he will transfer funds to pensioners' accounts with a single click from the meeting venue at PG College. A complete rehearsal of the CM's convoy has been conducted and during the road show, he will be welcomed by BJP leaders, including MLA Verma Mitra Mandal.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the meeting, where leaders contesting for election tickets will showcase their strength. Later, Yadav will also visit the Shri Krishna Rukmani Haran site in Amjhera and worship Goddess Ambika Mata and Chamunda Mata.

He will review the pilgrimage site and discuss temple development work with the locals, possibly making a significant announcement regarding the site and the temple. Bhoomi pujan of development works The CM will perform the bhoomi pujan for 28 works worth Rs 291.57 crore and inaugurate 14 works worth Rs 11.28 crore.

Additionally, he will transfer funds to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes and provide food grants to tribal communities amounting to Rs 30.43 crore. About Rs 136.35 crore will be transferred for works under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Gram Awas Yojana.

Logistics and preparations About 200 buses have been arranged to transport people from villages to Dhar for the event. Special attention is being given to security arrangements with bike police teams and police mobile vehicles continuously patrolling the area.

Strict security measures, including police coverage, have been implemented along the route with additional police forces deployed from five districts. The CM's convoy will travel through Ghoda Chowpatty, Mohan Talkies intersection, Hatwara, Pipli Bazaar, Anand Chowpatty, Jawahar Marg, and UtavadDarwaza before ending at Chowpatty.

Political significance The visit holds significance as it may be the last visit of Yadav to any district before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and leaders are expected to show their support and strength during the event. The visit is expected to be a grand affair, with the CM interacting with the public, making announcements and overseeing development works in the region.