 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav & Street Vendors Exchange Diwali Greetings In Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 07:11 AM IST
article-image
CM Yadav interacts with a street vendor Divyang couple at Shahid Park | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a walk in the market of the city late at night on the occasion of Diwali and wished citizens a Happy Deepawali. He also fed sweets to the city dwellers.  

The CM visited Freeganj, Shaheed Park and Tower Chowk areas and asked the citizens about their well-being and got photographs clicked with them. During his visit, he also gave a message to the shopkeepers and citizens to promote indigenous products.  

The city residents met the CM with cordiality and their happiness on meeting Yadav was worth seeing. The cordiality of the CM was felt by the common people and they showered flowers on him. He went inside many shops and met shop owners and their family members.  

The CM offered prayers at Shri Prakateshwar Mahadev Temple and Shri Ram Laxman Temple in Freeganj. Seeing the CM walking on the road, a physically challenged couple Parmanand and Rekha Prajapat demanded him to provide a shop for their self-employment in the Kartik Mela area.

Yadav immediately called the collector and directed him to provide the shop to the Divyang couple as per their demand. 

