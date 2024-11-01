Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹11.43 Crore Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex in Ujjain

X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the newly constructed Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Multipurpose Sports Complex, built at a cost of Rs 11.43 crore in Ujjain on Friday.

The sports complex spans approximately 18 acres and features an international-standard athletic synthetic track, a state-of-the-art gym, and facilities for badminton, table tennis, a Malkhamb arena, shooting, a football field, and a lawn tennis court. Additionally, it includes a players' lobby and seating arrangements for spectators, ensuring convenience and comfort for all.

During his visit, CM Yadav toured the sports complex and Malkhamb arena, observing a Malkhamb performance and trying out the shooting facility. He also engaged with athletes, playing table tennis and speaking to players from badminton, table tennis, and athletics, encouraging them in their pursuits.

In his address, CM Yadav remarked, "India has made significant progress in sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian athletes have won medals in various international competitions, and a new sports culture has emerged through the development of world-class infrastructure for diet, training, education, and sports." He emphasised that sports foster mutual trust, self-confidence, and integrity, and that PM Modi's government has integrated sports into everyday life for a healthier India.

The Chief Minister further noted that Madhya Pradesh has incorporated sports into the curriculum by implementing the new education policy. Sports teachers and coaches across the state will now receive equal opportunities alongside traditional educators.

"Ujjain has a rich sporting heritage in disciplines like gymnastics, athletics, basketball, and Malkhamb," CM Yadav said. "When it comes to Malkhamb in India, Ujjain stands out. A Malkhamb and Gymnastics Academy already operates here. With these facilities, young athletes from the Malwa region can fully develop their talents, representing both state and nation on national and international stages."

In addition, CM Yadav announced plans to establish a stadium with astroturf in Ujjain to promote hockey and the Dhyanchand competition. He also shared that Kshirsagar Stadium will soon be developed as a multipurpose complex, and a world-class cricket stadium is planned on the grounds of Vikram University.