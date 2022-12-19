Madhya Pradesh: CM honours Mhow Cantt Board and Mhowgaon Council

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow Cantonment Board bagged the third position in the cleanliness survey this time among the 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. On this achievement Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured Mhow Cantonment Board CEO and employees in a programme organised in Bhopal on Monday. It may be mentioned that Mhow Cantonment had got the third position in the cleanliness survey in October. In the programme organised in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured the bodies, which have got a better place in the cleanliness survey.

In the presence of Chief Minister Chouhan, minister Bhupendra Singh, minister of state OPS Bhadoria, Council CEO Rajendra Jagtap, health superintendent Manish Agarwal, Anil Bhati, engineer HS Kolay, Amit Vyas were given certificates. Mhowgaon Parishad was honoured for collecting maximum revenue. In fact, Mhowgaon Parishad has secured the first position in the state by collecting 95.51 per cent of revenue in the year 2021-22 in the 25 to 50 thousand population category. In the result of Swachh Survekshan-2021, Mhowgaon Parishad of Mhow tehsil topped the entire state in its category.

In a program organised by the Urban Development and Housing Department, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated the council along with in-charge CMO Dilip Srivastava for coming first in revenue recovery. During this, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur and Ram Kishore Shukla were also present. Council president Naveen Tiwari, including councillors, and employees Azhar Sheikh and Vijay Kumar were present. CMO Srivastava told that campaigns were run from time to time for the recovery of property tax, water tax, urban development cess, education cess, consolidated tax, sanitation tax etc.

Recovery was done from house to house. Due to this, they were able to get 95.51 per cent revenue. Along with this, an incentive grant amount of Rs 15.51 thousand has also been provided. Mhowgaon Parishad was honoured by minister Usha Thakur and MP Shankar Lalwani in a programme organised at Dr Ambedkar University for excellent work in public service.

