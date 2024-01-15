Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was accorded a spectacular welcome on his maiden visit to Khachrod town. The city residents turned out in large numbers to extend their warm greetings to the CM. Chief Minister Yadav proceeded to Nijanand Ashram at Chirola Fante via bypass road. Following tradition, he offered prayers at the idol of Gurudev. Sant Vivek warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. The ashram devotees, sants, and sages greeted the Chief Minister with hospitality and a cordial atmosphere prevailed during their interactions.

At 5 pm, the caravan departed for Khachrod, where former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and hundreds of workers welcomed the Chief Minister at Badnagar Road. The grand roadshow commenced from Ratlam Road Bypass, featuring Chief Minister Yadav, MP Anil Firoziya, and MLA Dr Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

The enthusiastic welcome extended by the city residents was evident. Over 100 platforms were erected along the route. Various forums, including BJP mandal, BJYM, Bhil Thakur Samaj, and municipal forum extended a warm welcome. To ensure the smooth flow of the roadshow, the administration and security personnel made meticulous arrangements along the 600-meter route.