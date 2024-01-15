 Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod

Hundreds flock to accord spectacular welcome on his maiden visit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was accorded a spectacular welcome on his maiden visit to Khachrod town. The city residents turned out in large numbers to extend their warm greetings to the CM. Chief Minister Yadav proceeded to Nijanand Ashram at Chirola Fante via bypass road. Following tradition, he offered prayers at the idol of Gurudev. Sant Vivek warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. The ashram devotees, sants, and sages greeted the Chief Minister with hospitality and a cordial atmosphere prevailed during their interactions.

At 5 pm, the caravan departed for Khachrod, where former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and hundreds of workers welcomed the Chief Minister at Badnagar Road. The grand roadshow commenced from Ratlam Road Bypass, featuring Chief Minister Yadav, MP Anil Firoziya, and MLA Dr Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan.

The enthusiastic welcome extended by the city residents was evident. Over 100 platforms were erected along the route. Various forums, including BJP mandal, BJYM, Bhil Thakur Samaj, and municipal forum extended a warm welcome. To ensure the smooth flow of the roadshow, the administration and security personnel made meticulous arrangements along the 600-meter route.

Read Also
MP: MLA Mev Urges Mediamen To Collaborate With Govt For Devpt In Madleshwar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment Removed On Garoth-Bhanpura Road

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment Removed On Garoth-Bhanpura Road

Madhya Pradesh: One Injured In Car-Cart Collision In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: One Injured In Car-Cart Collision In Alot

MP: Barod Advocates Seek Judicial Empowerment

MP: Barod Advocates Seek Judicial Empowerment

Madhya Pradesh: Cross Case Filed Against Six Over Group Clash In Piplia Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Cross Case Filed Against Six Over Group Clash In Piplia Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: CM Holds Grand Roadshow In Khachrod