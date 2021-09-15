Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan will visit Alirajpur district on September 15

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come on a tour to Alirajpur district on September 15 for a mass contact programme.

Chouhan will reach the helipad in Ran Bayda village by helicopter at 11.15 am. At 11.30 am, Chouhan will attend the Women’s Empowerment Workshop, inaugurate various construction works, perform bhoomi pujans and also participate in benefit distribution programmes. From 1.30 pm onwards, he will have a dialogue with the residents of Bada Gudda, Ambua and Barhwa village of the ChandrashekharAzad Nagar janpad area under the mass contact programme.

At 2.40 pm, he will pay tribute to martyr Chandrashekhar Azad at the Azad Smriti Mandir and, after that, he will attend a Panch-Sarpanch conference on the mandi premises in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar. In the evening, at 4.20 pm, he will go to Ringol village to pay tribute to the memorial of freedom fighter Parthi Bhai and will also launch a book on the life story of Parthi Bhai.

Later, he will go to Sejawada village to hold talks with the people there. From there, he will leave for Bhopal by helicopter from Sejawada.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:34 AM IST