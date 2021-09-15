Madhya Pradesh: 100% first vaccine dose coverage in Agar

Agar/Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agar district has administered first dose of Covid vaccine to 100% population. The feat was achieved on September 11 making the district second to do so.

In Covid-19 vaccination campaign, target of first dose in the district was 4,09,071, against which 100% target was achieved by administering 4,10,000 doses, as per the instructions of district collector Awdhesh Sharma.

Under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer and Health Officer of the district, Dr SS Malviya, Covid- 19 vaccination campaign started on from January 16, 2021 and with cooperation of all departments, Crisis Management team members, Urban Administration, Sub-Divisional Officers, Revenue and Public, achieved the target.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Rajesh Gupta said, “A total of 4,67,000 doses have been administered in the district till now. All people have to take the second dose so that the district can become a fully vaccinated district.” Dr Gupta expressed gratitude to everyone connected with the vaccination campaign for this achievement.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:28 AM IST