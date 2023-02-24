Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the Ram Katha in Sanwer on Thursday, organised by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat.

On reaching the venue, Chouhan worshipped Vyas Peeth. The CM also sang the bhajan ‘Ram Bhajan Sukhdayee, Japo Re Mere Bhai’ with the other devotees, who got energised due to his presence.

The CM said he had heard this bhajan as a kid from his grandmother, and it still inspired him. Chouhan said there is Ram in every person, and is present throughout the world. He said that if we all discharge our assigned duties with integrity, this world will become beautiful.

CM also thanked Silawat and his family for creating such an atmosphere of devotion in Sanwer. He also participated in the aarti of Vyas Peeth after the Katha ended.

On this occasion, science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha, MP Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilaiyaraaja T., IG (rural) Rakesh Kumar Gupta and other officers and a large number of devotees were present.

