e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

On reaching the venue, Chouhan worshipped Vyas Peeth. The CM also sang the bhajan ‘Ram Bhajan Sukhdayee, Japo Re Mere Bhai’ with the other devotees, who got energised due to his presence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the Ram Katha in Sanwer on Thursday, organised by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat.

On reaching the venue, Chouhan worshipped Vyas Peeth. The CM also sang the bhajan ‘Ram Bhajan Sukhdayee, Japo Re Mere Bhai’ with the other devotees, who got energised due to his presence. 

The CM said he had heard this bhajan as a kid from his grandmother, and it still inspired him. Chouhan said there is Ram in every person, and is present throughout the world. He said that if we all discharge our assigned duties with integrity, this world will become beautiful. 

CM also thanked Silawat and his family for creating such an atmosphere of devotion in Sanwer. He also participated in the aarti of Vyas Peeth after the Katha ended. 

On this occasion, science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha, MP Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilaiyaraaja T., IG (rural) Rakesh Kumar Gupta and other officers and a large number of devotees were present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations condemn fatal attack on Indore principal, demand capital...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Indore: Centre approves Rs 511 crore to clean Kanh & Saraswati rivers, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: Centre approves Rs 511 crore to clean Kanh & Saraswati rivers, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department to sell tesu colours, gulal in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Forest department to sell tesu colours, gulal in Mhow