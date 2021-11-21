Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 6th edition of Jal Mahotsav on Saturday in Hanuwantia island of Khandwa district. This festival will run till January 20, 2022. For the convenience of the tourists visiting "Jal Mahotsav", buses will also be operated daily for two months from Indore to Hanuvantia.

Addressing the inaugural event, the Chief Minister remembering Tantya Mama, a tribal warrior, said that he bow to the birth place of Tantya Mama in Pandhana and every year efforts will be made to organise a fair in memory of the martyrs.

“We will organize a yatra with soil from Pandhana as it is the birth place of Tantya Mama to Patalpani via Khandwa Khargone-Barwani-Dhar districts.

The CM also acknowledged the people of Mundi for achieving the National Award for Mundi Nagar Panchayat on Sunday.

Talking about the Jal Mahotsav, Chouhan said that tourists would be able to take advantage of many activities like staying in tent city, exciting and adventurous sports activities and speed boat, parasailing and many other activities.

On Corona control, he said that everyone should follow the corona guidelines as we have lifted some restrictions recently.

Before the programme, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel said about achievements of the BJP government and talked about developing tourism further.

Cabinet minister Vijay Shah also addressed the programme along with newly elected MP Dnyaneshwar Patil.

Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, district BJP president Sewadas Patel and other dignitaries were present.

Luxury Regal Series boats, 40 feet high rope swing and zip cycle will be the main attractions of the Mahotsav.

Tourists will also be able to enjoy adventure related activities like para-motoring, parasailing, speed boat, jet sky, motor boat riding, hot air ballooning, cycling, cruise boating, island camping, star gazing, bird watching etc. The festival will be an ideal platform to experience the people's life, culture, customs and rich traditions of the state through local arts, crafts, folk music, dance and cuisine. Keeping in mind the adventure sports in 'Jal Mahotsav', it has also been decided to organize other exciting activities.

Tent city

Tent City for tourists is being operated from November 1, 2021 in Hanuwantiya island located in Indira Sagar Dam. The Tent City will also feature 104 luxury Swiss tents along with an AC hall for corporate conferences. During the festival, it will be mandatory for the tourists to wear masks keeping in mind the Covid-19 epidemic, masks and sanitizers will also be provided to the tourists. Sanitizer stands will also be set up at various places in the Tent City.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:10 AM IST