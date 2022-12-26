Madhya Pradesh: Clean India-Clean Tourism programme organised in Multhan

Representative Image

Multhan (Madhya Pradesh): In the multipurpose building of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Multhan, a programme on 'Clean India-Clean Tourism' was organised by the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior.

In the programme, assistant professor Ramesh Devarath and Ramakrishnan Kogla of the institute informed about the importance of tourism in India and the role of cleanliness were highlighted to the students and the school staff in a very simple and easy language.

A documentary film of 35-40 minutes was also shown on the same subject, in which the condition of cleanliness at various tourist places and our duty towards it was specially highlighted.

A street play on 'Clean India-Clean Tourism' prepared by the students of the school under the able guidance of Dr Asha Srivastava and music teacher Damini Kanungo with the support of principal Awadhesh Chandra Nigam and vice principal was also presented.

Programme was highly appreciated by the officials of the Tourism Department and the team was rewarded with Rs 15,000 as incentive amount.

In the programme, two speakers of the school Nilesh Kumar Thakur (PGT English) and Awadhesh Rai (TGT Hindi) also presented their views on Swachh Bharat Swachh Tourism.

Micro refreshments were provided to all the children by the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management. Along with this, a pen was also provided for encouragement

