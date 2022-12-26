e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Clean India-Clean Tourism programme organised in Multhan

Madhya Pradesh: Clean India-Clean Tourism programme organised in Multhan

In the programme, assistant professor Ramesh Devarath and Ramakrishnan Kogla of the institute informed about the importance of tourism in India and the role of cleanliness were highlighted to the students and the school staff in a very simple and easy language

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Multhan (Madhya Pradesh): In the multipurpose building of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Multhan, a programme on 'Clean India-Clean Tourism' was organised by the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior.

In the programme, assistant professor Ramesh Devarath and Ramakrishnan Kogla of the institute informed about the importance of tourism in India and the role of cleanliness were highlighted to the students and the school staff in a very simple and easy language.

A documentary film of 35-40 minutes was also shown on the same subject, in which the condition of cleanliness at various tourist places and our duty towards it was specially highlighted.

A street play on 'Clean India-Clean Tourism' prepared by the students of the school under the able guidance of Dr Asha Srivastava and music teacher Damini Kanungo with the support of principal Awadhesh Chandra Nigam and vice principal was also presented.

Programme was highly appreciated by the officials of the Tourism Department and the team was rewarded with Rs 15,000 as incentive amount.

In the programme, two speakers of the school Nilesh Kumar Thakur (PGT English) and Awadhesh Rai (TGT Hindi) also presented their views on Swachh Bharat Swachh Tourism.

Micro refreshments were provided to all the children by the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management. Along with this, a pen was also provided for encouragement

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP urges Mandaviya to open Govt Medical College in Nimar region
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Clean India-Clean Tourism programme organised in Multhan

Madhya Pradesh: Clean India-Clean Tourism programme organised in Multhan

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers' body demands OPS, earned leave in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers' body demands OPS, earned leave in Khachrod

Transforming villages: LT Foundation brings Parivartan through village adoption programme

Transforming villages: LT Foundation brings Parivartan through village adoption programme

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5 crore to be approved for Mirchi Mandi development, says Darshan Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5 crore to be approved for Mirchi Mandi development, says Darshan Singh...

Indore: Elderly man contacts escort service number, loses Rs 25k

Indore: Elderly man contacts escort service number, loses Rs 25k