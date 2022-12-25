Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP urges Mandaviya to open Govt Medical College in Nimar region

Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki | File

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki wrote a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya and urged him to open a Government Medical College in Nimar region of tribal districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Sumer Singh Solanki in a Letter to Union Health Minister wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh is a tribal dominated area where seven districts come in this region including Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khargone, Mandla, Dindori. At present, considering the geographical location and population ratio there is not even a single Government medical college in these districts, due to which tribal people of this area are not getting the benefit of modern medical facilities."

"Most of the tribal people of Nimar region live in hilly areas, whose life completely depends on agriculture and agriculture wages. At present, the people of this region are affected by serious diseases and some other genetic diseases" the letter read.

Pointing towards the absence of government-aided Medical Colleges for tribals, BJP MP said, "despite 75 years of independence, there is not a single Government medical college in Nimar region tribal-dominated districts, due to which research can not be done for the prevention of serious diseases arising here.

For the treatment of serious diseases, it is painful that poor tribal people have to move to metro cities. Sometimes people even die due to lack of timely treatment so people of this region are demanding to open a Government Medical College for a long long time."

"Therefore, I humbly request you that in view of the importance of the above subject, the Nimar area of Madhya Pradesh Sanction to open new government medical colleges in tribal districts" the letter read further.

