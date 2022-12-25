Madhya Pradesh: Samajwadi Party to contest all seats in MP Assembly polls

e-Paper Get App
The party also said that it has launched its preparation for the forthcoming state polls.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI
Lucknow (Madhya Pradesh): The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that it will contest all seats in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly polls, scheduled next year.

"The party will contest the polls in MP with all its strength to emerge as an alternative to the BJP's hate politics. It is only our socialist ideology that will end BJP's hate politics," said a party spokesman.

While the Samajwadi Party -- founded in 1992 by Mulayam Singh Yadav -- is not seen as a major political force outside Uttar Pradesh, it recently won a seat (out of the 20 contested) in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Earlier, at a party convention in September, Akhilesh Yadav had pledged to make the SP a national party.

