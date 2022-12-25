e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebration at Jaison’s Academy in Mhow

The entire school was drenched in the festival mood

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 06:02 AM IST
article-image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jaison’s Academy celebrated Christmas in the school campus with great pomp. The function began with lighting of the lamp by the chief guest Jaison Joseph and school principal Smita Joseph.

The entire school was drenched in the festival mood. The day started with a spectacular assembly where the students showcased the birth scene of Jesus Christ. The little girls were decked up as fairies and mother Mary.

Those present were enthralled by the performance of the girls and boys. The Santa Clause distributed sweets and cakes to everybody. The favorite carols enchanted the presence of the crowd and the crowd cheered and wished Merry Christmas. The program was conducted by the teachers.

article-image

