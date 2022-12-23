Madhya Pradesh: Girls ignite patriotic spirit with dance performance in Mhow

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day annual festival at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Hari Phatakcame to a conclusion with a spectacular cultural programme on Friday .Awakening patriotic spirit, the students presented a vibrant dance in traditional costumes. The guests praised the performance of the students. The chief guest of the program was Anil Narvare, Branch Manager, Canara Bank.

Principal RS Nargesh said that due to the Corona pandemic, the annual festival could not be organized for the last 2 years, the students this year enthusiastically participated in different events and showcased their talent and skills. A prize distribution ceremony was also organised to reward and encourage the students who won in different competitions and events.

