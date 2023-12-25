Madhya Pradesh: Class XI Student Gang-Raped While Returning From School | Image used for representational purpose only

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a girl student of Class XI was allegedly gang-raped by four men when she was returning from school, police said on Tuesday. The three accused were arrested on Tuesday, they added.

While she was on her way home on December 21, two men identified as Anurag and Harish Rathore (known to her) allegedly offered her a lift on a motorbike and took her to a secluded place in Kenud forest, where they, along with two others, namely Shahrukh Khan and Goldie Yadav, raped her, police said.

Anurag then took the girl to Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra via train on the pretext of marriage and raped her multiple times as a hostage. He left the victim to Khandwa on Sunday from where the minor somehow reached home and reported the incident to police.

The victim lodged an FIR under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Earlier, the victim's family had lodged a missing report with Mundi police station. The three accused namely Harish, Shahrukh, and Goldie were arrested whereas prime accused Anurag was still at large, the police said. Further probe is underway in the case. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.