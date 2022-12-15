Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A person was severely injured when two groups clashed over a temple land dispute in Khedi village in Alot town of Ratlam district. Dissatisfied over police action, a group of people gave a memorandum seeking appropriate action.

As per details, the clash erupted over 8 Bigha Radha-Krishna temple land which was given on lease to Mohan Singh by the temple priest. Mohan cultivated the land for a few years.

Later, the land was taken back from Singh and handed over to priest Jagdish Vyas for the smooth functioning of the temple. Agitated over this, Mohan along with son Mahendra Singh, wife Gattu Bai and Motilal reached the farm and began arguing with Narendra Rao, a resident of Khedi village. Thereafter,

in a fit of rage, Singh attacked Narendra Rao with a sharp-pointed object, due to which Narendra suffered severe injuries. Upon receiving information, police filed a case against four accused under minor sections.

The temple priest along with the victims handed over a memorandum to SDM and SDOP and demanded appropriate actions against the accused. Further investigation is underway in this case.