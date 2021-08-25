Madhya Pradesh: Children getting treatment on mattresses as viral cases overwhelm Barwani hospital

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An increase in viral fever cases has led to the Barwani district hospital getting overwhelmed with patients, with more than 54 children undergoing treatment on mattresses laid on the ground.

This comes at a time when there is a spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Anita Singare, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Barwani said: "We are making arrangements for more Oxygen beds. There are also Newborn Stabilization Units (NBSU) at health centres where children can be admitted. We currently have 380 Oxygen beds, progress is being currently made on setting up 120 beds out of these. Work is ongoing on the 50 ICU beds that we have. There are 10 old Covid ICU beds in it, 6 general ICUs and 4 SDUs in clinics for women."

On the budget allocation, she added: "We get the budget under different heads for COVID. We used to get a budget for the Covid care centres, which is not being given, for now, there is the budget for mobility, IT, drugs and supplies, Oxygen, diagnostics and sampling."

"I got to know about the district hospitals and I talked to the civil surgeon about it. There is a training centre with 30 beds, we have given instructions for shifting a wing of our hospital there and it will happen within the next 1-2 days. There are children having viral infections coming to the district hospital."

