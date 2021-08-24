Indore: Start-ups advised to work on core competencies

Indore

Work on core competencies and evolve to make your start-up successful. This was the conclusion of discussions in "Talk With Start-up Founders on Entrepreneurships" organised online by private institutes in Indore under the aegis of Institute's Innovation Council (IIC) on Tuesday.

The event was organised under celebrations of World Entrepreneurs Week, from August 21 to 24 August 2021 have organised a "Talk With Startup Founders on Entrepreneurships” on August 24, 2021.

Start-up owners Nitin Marathe and Anand Deshpande were the key speakers leading the discussion.

"You need to find an innovative way to connect the industry and the associates," Marathe said.

He added that there are various core competencies that must be focused on for attaining market.

"You can understand core competencies, further determine how to design and develop any product," Despande said.

Duo emphasised on evolve and innovate which are the keys to success.

“The quality of the core team i.e. their attitude, aptitude, knowledge, competence and skills, directly influence the speed at which a startup achieves its growth milestones,” educationist Dr Sanjay T Purkar said.

He added that a good team brings synergy to the combined effort of the people and maintains motivation for better results across all levels of the business.

About 150 participants had attended the event.

5 basics for start-ups to thrive

· Start with a solid plan. Every good company starts with a good plan. Good means comprehensive plan considering every aspect from finance, operations to marketing and sales.

· Networking: people bring people and that’s how a business grows.

· Surround yourself with the right people.

· Stay ahead of everyone else.

· Maintain a balance between work and life.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:01 PM IST